Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 399,309 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3,039.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 399,309 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 0.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,719,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in CSX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 24,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CSX by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,511,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,134,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 162,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.