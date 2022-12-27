Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 647 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

DIA stock opened at $331.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.