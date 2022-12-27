Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 877 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,721,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after buying an additional 612,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average of $114.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

