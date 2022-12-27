Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $343.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.87. The company has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

