Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 692 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

