Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

