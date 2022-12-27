Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.90.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

