Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 154.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWM opened at $174.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.