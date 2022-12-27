Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,872 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

