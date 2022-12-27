Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

