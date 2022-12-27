Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 448 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

