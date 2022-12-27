Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 7,609 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
IVE opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.07 and a 200 day moving average of $141.67.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
None
