Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 7,609 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVE opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.07 and a 200 day moving average of $141.67.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.