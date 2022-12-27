Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 973 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 183,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $367.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

