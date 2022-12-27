Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 1.00% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV stock opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $142.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

