Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 71.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $294.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

