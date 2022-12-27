Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $737,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

