Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 30,072 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,072 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

