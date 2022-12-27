Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 7,779 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 440.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.