Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,350 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,642 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $9,772,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 59.3% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,420,685,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,643,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 308,826 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.