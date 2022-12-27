Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 41,346 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) by 1,819.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in New York City REIT were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on New York City REIT from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

New York City REIT stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

