Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 188 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 161.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $283.21 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.73 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.89 and its 200-day moving average is $309.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

