Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 3,577 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Allan LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the second quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

