Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,424 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at $138,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at $160,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 37.97, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

