Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,000 The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $367,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $867.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.80.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $286.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

