Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.89% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $241,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.