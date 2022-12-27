GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

GoDaddy stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,478 shares of company stock worth $488,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

