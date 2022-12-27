Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $13.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,306.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Great Ajax by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -168.75%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

