Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLN. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLN opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Haleon has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

