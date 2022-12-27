Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLN. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Haleon Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of HLN opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Haleon has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haleon (HLN)
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.