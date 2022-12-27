Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

