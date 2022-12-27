Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,575 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,890,000 after purchasing an additional 139,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,042,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.94 and a 200-day moving average of $129.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.61 and a 1-year high of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

