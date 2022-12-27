Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 152 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after purchasing an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,075,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 24,855.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $551.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $817.30.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

