Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 580 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHE opened at $516.17 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.86 and a 200 day moving average of $480.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total value of $980,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,533.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total value of $980,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,533.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $4,444,780. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

