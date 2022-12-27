Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in NICE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,652,000 after acquiring an additional 187,629 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NICE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,568,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in NICE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 895,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,776 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 854,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,061 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $194.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.41. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $312.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

