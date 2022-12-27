Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.69 and a one year high of $160.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

