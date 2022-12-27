Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,515 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,551.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the sale, the executive now owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,289.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,093 shares of company stock worth $6,763,833 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.