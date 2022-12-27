Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

