Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $260.78.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,836 shares of company stock worth $28,048,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

