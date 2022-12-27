Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,434,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,357,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $200.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.