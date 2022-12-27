Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 64,008 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 158,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 167,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.