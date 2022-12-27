Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $106,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

