Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.5% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $267.36 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.87 and its 200 day moving average is $289.00.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

