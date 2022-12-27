Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

