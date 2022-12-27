Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,127,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.