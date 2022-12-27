Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,127,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.
TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
