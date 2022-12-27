Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

PANW opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

