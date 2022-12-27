Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

