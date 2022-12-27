Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 1,662 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,696 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Fulton Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,622,000 after purchasing an additional 276,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after purchasing an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.