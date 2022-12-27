Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.33. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

