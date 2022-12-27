Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

