Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock by 905.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 599.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock stock opened at $703.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $690.37 and a 200-day moving average of $654.90. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
