Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

CMCSA stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

